In the wake of the Amritsar train tragedy that took the lives of over 61 people on October 19, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday announced that he will adopt the families of those who died in the accident for rest of his life. Sidhu made the announcement during a press conference and also attacked the Centre for giving a clean chit to the train driver that too within six hours of the incident. Over 61 people lost their lives while revelling the Dussehra event in Amritsar while several others sustained severe injuries.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu have been facing the accusations over the incident, specially Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event. Reports said that the eyewitnesses have accused her of leaving the venue soon after the tragedy hit the event. However, the charges have been denied by both of them.

Launching a belligerent attack at the Centre, the cricketer-turned-politician asked that what sort of commission was set up that handed over a clean chit to the loco-pilot.

Earlier on Sunday, the Shiromani Akali Dal sought an immediate sacking of Punjab Congress minister Navjot Sigh Sidhu and registration of a murder case against his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu over the incident that claimed so many lives. While rejecting the magisterial probe into the matter, SAD demanded a judicial probe into the accident by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Also, the SAD has been repeatedly accusing Kaur and the Dussehra organisers of abetting the gory incident.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Punjab government and Ministry of Railways over the accident and asked for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks.

