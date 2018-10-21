A least 59 people were killed and 72 injured after a train ran into revellers at Joda Phatak crossing in Amritsar where people had gathered to watch Ravan effigy burning on Friday evening. The tragedy took a political turn with the Opposition blaming the local government for the accident. Most shocking was the allegation on minister Navjot Sidhu's wife, who was accused of leaving the site right after the accident. Amid the political mudslinging, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial injury the accident.

A least 59 people were killed and 72 injured after a train ran into revellers at Joda Phatak crossing in Amritsar where people had gathered to watch Ravan effigy burning on Friday evening. According to reports, the train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak ( railway crossing).

The tragedy took a political turn with the Opposition blaming the local government for the accident. Most shocking was the allegation on minister Navjot Sidhu’s wife, who was accused of leaving the site right after the accident. However, she later clarified that she had left after Ravana was burnt and the accident took place after.

Amid the political mudslinging, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial injury the accident. He said that 4 weeks have been given to submit the report to find out who was at fault.

While CM Capt. Amarinder also announced Rs. five lakh each for the families of the deceased, PM Modi has announced Rs. 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

