Amritsar train accident: Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has hit out at the railway authorities and centre days after the tragic incident took place and questioned why a clean chit was given to the driver of the train in just six hours after the tragedy happened. At least 60 people have lost their lives and several have been injured in the Amritsar train tragedy.

Days after the tragic Amritsar train accident where at least 60 people have died so far and more than 100 were injured, Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has now hit out at the Centre and said that why a clean chit was given to the train driver in just 6 hours after the incident had taken place. Navjot Singh Sidhu has questioned the Centre that why a clean chit was given to the driver of the train that ran over several people who were watching Dusshera celebrations.

Navjot Singh Sidhu earlier today was addressing the media where he also denied the allegations that were being levelled against her wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was present at the Dussehra celebrations as chief guest. Earlier speaking in her defence, Navjot Kaur Sidhu had said that she had left from the site after the Ravan Dahan when the tragic incident took place.

Speaking to media, Navjot Singh Sidhu said had said that he will adapt and take care of the families who have lost their loved one in the Amritsar train tragedy. Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that he will take care of the deceased families who have lost their family members for the rest of his life.

On Friday, at least 60 people lost their life and more than 100 were injured when a speeding train ran over a crowd of people who were watching Dussehra celebrations which were taking place near a railway line near Jaura Fatak in Amritsar, Punjab. The incident happened when people who were watching the celebrations started running towards the railway line as the effigy of Ravana was falling on the ground.

Due to the bursting of fire-crackers, people did not hear the train honking or coming from the other end, which ran over them and several people tragically lost their life.

