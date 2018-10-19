Amritsar train accident LIVE updates: Over 50 people are feared dead in Amritsar train accident which took place on Friday evening near Joda Phatak in Amritsar, Punjab. Following this incident, Amritsar train accident video and photos showing the train running over the crowd watching Dussehra celebrations has surfaced. According to reports, the train accident happened when effigies of Ravana were being burnt near the railway tracks. Injured people are being shifted to a nearby hospital meanwhile all the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. Get the latest news on Amritsar train accident, Amritsar train accident video, Amritsar train accident photos, train accident in Amritsar during Dussehra celebrations, train accident happened today in Amritsar, Punjab.

Amritsar train accident LIVE updates: Over 50 people are feared dead when a speeding train rammed into gathering of people who were watching Dussehra celebrations near a railway track in Amritsar, Punjab. According to reports, the accident has taken place at Joda Phatak in Amritsar. Local reports suggest that effigies of Ravan were being burnt on the tracks due to which the accident took place. It was an EMU train, running between Jalandhar and Amritsar. Since it was Dussehra, several people of all age groups were present to witness the burning of effigies of Ravana near the railway track when suddenly an EMU arrived on the track.

Police reports say that more than 50 people are feared dead. Local authorities are evacuating the injured people from the accident site and are being shifted to a nearby hospital. According to an eyewitness account, people are blaming the local administration, Dussehra committee for this unfortunate incident. One of the eyewitness has said that an alarm should have been raised when the train was approaching the crowd or it should have slowed down.

#WATCH The moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source:Mobile footage-Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cmX0Tq2pFE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Speaking on this unfortunate incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that he has asked Home Secretary, Health Secretary and ADGP Law and Order to rush to the accident site immediately. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria has also been asked to report to Amritsar to monitor the rescue operations. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also expected to reach Amritsar on Saturday (tomorrow).



Meanwhile, an eyewitness of the incident has said that the Congress had organised the Dussehra celebrations without permission. He also alleged that Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was present at the site as the chief guest and continued to give her speech even when a train ran into crowd.

#WATCH Eyewitness at #Amritsar accident site says, "Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train." pic.twitter.com/rcsxbVxiB9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Reacting to his unfortunate incident, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that it is an irreparable loss. He added that accident took place in his constituency and he will try to reach Amritsar latest by 7 am on Saturday morning.

