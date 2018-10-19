Amritsar train accident LIVE updates: Over 50 people are feared dead when a speeding train rammed into gathering of people who were watching Dussehra celebrations near a railway track in Amritsar, Punjab. According to reports, the accident has taken place at Joda Phatak in Amritsar. Local reports suggest that effigies of Ravan were being burnt on the tracks due to which the accident took place. It was an EMU train, running between Jalandhar and Amritsar. Since it was Dussehra, several people of all age groups were present to witness the burning of effigies of Ravana near the railway track when suddenly an EMU arrived on the track.
Police reports say that more than 50 people are feared dead. Local authorities are evacuating the injured people from the accident site and are being shifted to a nearby hospital. According to an eyewitness account, people are blaming the local administration, Dussehra committee for this unfortunate incident. One of the eyewitness has said that an alarm should have been raised when the train was approaching the crowd or it should have slowed down.
Speaking on this unfortunate incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that he has asked Home Secretary, Health Secretary and ADGP Law and Order to rush to the accident site immediately. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria has also been asked to report to Amritsar to monitor the rescue operations. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also expected to reach Amritsar on Saturday (tomorrow).
Meanwhile, an eyewitness of the incident has said that the Congress had organised the Dussehra celebrations without permission. He also alleged that Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was present at the site as the chief guest and continued to give her speech even when a train ran into crowd.
Reacting to his unfortunate incident, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that it is an irreparable loss. He added that accident took place in his constituency and he will try to reach Amritsar latest by 7 am on Saturday morning.
Locals who were present at the time of Dussehra celebrations have blamed the Congress party for organising it without permission.
A video of Amritsar train accident has surfaced.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in another statement has said that it is an absolutely tragic incident. He will reach Amritsar tomorrow, meanwhile, the state authorities are on full alert.
#WATCH Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says " today's incident has been absolutely tragic. I am going to Amritsar tomorrow. The state is on full alert." pic.twitter.com/RHLO2LxAoa— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Speaking on the death toll, Police commissioner SS Srivastava has said that they cannot confirm the exact number of casualties but it is definitely more than 50-60. Meanwhile, the evacuation process is underway.
#WATCH Amritsar accident: Police Commissioner SS Srivastava says, "Exact death toll is not known but it is definitely more than 50-60. We are still evacuating people." pic.twitter.com/5l9Gjw90VB— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Reacting to this unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is extremely saddened with what happened in Amritsar. PM Modi added that this is a heart-wrenching tragedy. The Prime Minister said that he hopes all the injured recover quickly and asked all the concerned authorities to monitor the situation.
Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018
Speaking on the incident, an eyewitness has allegedly blamed the Congress party for organising the Dussehra celebrations without permissions where Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest. Locals have alleged that Navjot Kaur Sidhu continued to give her speech even when people were ran over by a speeding train.
#WATCH Eyewitness at #Amritsar accident site says, "Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train." pic.twitter.com/rcsxbVxiB9— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that he is pained and have no words to express his grief. Rajnath Singh added that his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.
Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in #Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured, tweets Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File pic) pic.twitter.com/u9TFbLSqPL— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Making a statement on this unfortunate incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he is shocked to know about this tragic incident. He added that his government has asked all hospitals including the private ones to remain open to help in this hour of grief. CM said that district authorities have been asked to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing.
Shocked to hear of tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all govt & pvt hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing, tweets Punjab CM (file pic) pic.twitter.com/sT6mgTDaIl— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
A video of the Amritsar train accident has surfaced when a DMU train 74943 ran over people who were watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near Amritsar.
#WATCH The moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source:Mobile footage-Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cmX0Tq2pFE— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
According to reports, Dussehra celebrations were taking place near gate number 27 between Amritsar and Manawala when suddenly people started running after a speeding train ran into the crowd.
#Punjab: At gate no. 27 b/w Amritsar & Manawala. As Dussehra celebration was taking place some incident had occurred& people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing the closed gate: CPRO Northern Railway; Visuals from accident site pic.twitter.com/TMJILYC6Or— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
People are protesting against local authorities after a train rammed into a crowd which was witnessing Dussehra celebrations taking place near a railway track in Amritsar. Over 50 people are feared dead.
An eyewitness of incident has said that a fast moving train ran over several people when Dussehra celebrations were underway in Choura Bazar near Amritsar.
#Punjab: An eyewitness says, a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar pic.twitter.com/JziMF03JyS— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
It was an EMU train coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. People were watching the burning of effigies of Ravana when suddenly a train arrived on the track. The injured are now being rushed to a nearby hospital.
Initial reports suggest that people were watching Ravan dahan on the occasion of Dussehra when suddenly an EMU train came on the track.