at least 50 people were killed after a speeding train ran over a crowd of hundreds while they were celebrating Dussehra near Jaura Phatak in Amritsar. Reportedly, the people had gathered to watch the burning of Ravan's effigy and moved back to the railway tracks after bits and parts of the effigy began to fall on the ground.

After the state government of Punjab declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased in Amritsar train tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the families who lost someone in the accident. Also, Rs 50,000 will be given by the Centre to the people who were injured in Choura Bazar, Amritsar. Earlier on Friday, at least 50 people were killed after a speeding train ran over a crowd of hundreds while they were celebrating Dussehra near Jaura Phatak in Amritsar. Reportedly, the people had gathered to watch the burning of Ravan’s effigy and moved back to the railway tracks after bits and parts of the effigy began to fall on the ground.

According to Manoj Sinha, Minister of State Railways, people present near the railway track couldn’t hear the sound of the approaching train due to the bursting of crackers. As per latest reports, over 60 injured people have been treated at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar and the casualty number can go well over the earlier reported 50.

Before approving the compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the dead and Rs 50,000 to injured, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle saying, “Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required.”

Reacting on the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was deeply gutted by the unfortunate incident and has put the state administration on high alert.

The Punjab CM later announced that Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the kin of the deceased and free treatment will be provided to the injured at both government and private hospitals. He also said that district authorities have mobilised war footing.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More