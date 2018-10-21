Amritsar train accident: A couple of days after the doomed Dussehra event at Amritsar, the police have obtained CCTV footage of the event's organiser who can be seen leaving the place soon after the tragedy hit several people present at Jaura Phatak. Over 59 people lost their lives in the injured while several others sustained injuries in the tragedy.

A couple of days after the doomed Dussehra event at Amritsar, the police have obtained CCTV footage of the event’s organiser who can be seen leaving the place soon after the tragedy hit several people present at Jaura Phatak. Over 59 people lost their lives in the injured while several others sustained injuries. In the CCTV footage, Sourabh Madan Mithu, the person who organised the whole event can be seen escaping in an SUV.

According to reports, Mithu is a local councillor Vijay Madan’s son, who has been called for questioning. It has been 48 hours since the accident occurred and the police still have no clue about the father and son who remain missing. On the other hand, the angry protesters have constantly been demanding for the arrest of those are responsible for the entire mishap.

Earlier on Saturday, the irked protesters who have come down to roads were seen pelting stones at the organiser’s homes. The police asserted that they have registered the First Information Report (FIR) into the matter, however, due to lack of evidence, nobody has been named in the report so far.

Earlier it was reported that the organisers had acquired a no-objection certificate from the police, but they did not pay any attention to the municipal authorities’ consent.

On Friday, October 19, several people watching the Ravan effigy being burnt at the Jaura Phatak crossing got killed after 74643 Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU, ran over them. Within seconds, the second train, the 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Express, caught those who had jumped on the second track to save them.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday ordered a magisterial probe into the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More