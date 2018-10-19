Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' family members who died in Amritsar train accident on Friday, October 19. He also announced free treatment to all the injured people. More than 50 were killed in Amritsar when a train mowed down a crowd of people during Dussehra celebrations.

As a train in Amritsar mowed down more than 50 people on Friday evening, October 19, amid Dussehra celebrations, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members’ of the victims. Following the incident, Singh was quick to express grief over Twitter claiming he rushed to the spot personally to supervise rescue and relief operations. He also announced free treatment to all the injured people.

Singh was scheduled to leave for Israel on Friday evening, but following the train accident, he postponed his trip. He also wrote on Twitter, that the state will remain in mourning tomorrow in view of Amritsar train tragedy, which took place when it was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar at Joda Phatak. Media reports say at least 300 people were at the spot watching Ravan Dahan near the track when the mishap occurred.

While acting on CM’s orders, Rehabilitation Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Health Minister Brahm Mohindra rushed to the spot in order to supervise rescue and relief operations.

Media reports added that the state’s home secretary, health secretary and DGP also left for Amritsar to review the situation.

Meanwhile, Singh has also issued orders to mobilise all the administrative and security forces to help the district administration to deal with the mishap.

He further said a thorough investigation will be conducted into the grave incident, such as why was an effigy allowed to be burnt on the railway tracks.

Singh enunciated condolences to the families who lost their kin and also announced immediate ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for them.

