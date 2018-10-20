Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday visited the injured and families of those who were killed in the tragic train accident in Amritsar on Friday evening. Punjab Chief Minister has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. Earlier on Friday, Singh has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday visited the injured and families of those who were killed in the tragic train accident in Amritsar on Friday evening. Punjab Chief Minister has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. While addressing the media today, Singh asserted that the government has announced a magisterial probe into the incident under police commissioner who has been ordered to submit the report in four weeks.

Earlier on Friday, Singh has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and will also look after the treatment of those who have got injured in the tragedy. Following the announcement, Punjab CM today ordered the immediate release of Rs 3 crore to the Divisional Commissioner (DC) Amritsar for payment of ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. Adding to the reports, Singh noted that over 59 people have been killed while 57 others were injured in the incident. He added that most of the bodies have been identified except nine that still need to underway post-mortem.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh visits the #AmritsarTrainAccident site. 59 people were killed and 57 people were injured in the incident. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/CmsXMLhcB5 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Israel which was later postponed as he reached the accident spot in the morning to personally visit the site and go through the damage occurred. On Friday, a train ran over several people who were standing on a railway track to save themselves from the burning crackers while spectating the Ravan Dahan during Dussera.

The kins of deceased and eyewitnesses accused the railway authorities and organisers of mismanagement. Earlier in the day, the Dussehra committee released a letter highlighting that they had written to the police seeking security arrangements for Dussehra celebrations at Dhobi Ghat, Golden Avenue in Amritsar.

#AmritsarTrainAccident: Dussehra committee had written a letter (pic 1) to police seeking security arrangements for Dussehra celebrations at Dhobi Ghat, Golden Avenue in Amritsar. Assistant Sub-Inspector Daljeet Singh reverted (pic 2) that police have no objections in this regard pic.twitter.com/cu7QXbXZV7 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

While visiting the accident spot, Singh was accompanied by Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Education Minister O P Soni, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, among others. He announced that the state government will extend every help possible to the district authorities to tackle the situation.

