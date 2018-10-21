Punjab train mishap: Massive clashes were reported between the protesters and the security personnel on Sunday. Reports suggest that the violence took place after the protesters were asked to vacate the railway tracks. Several people have been protesting on the rail tracks in Amritsar over the death of 59 people.

A security personnel was severely injured after massive clashes broke out between the police and the protesters at Jora Phatak in Punjab’s Amritsar where 59 people were mowed down by the Jalandhar-Amritsar train on Friday evening during the Dussehra celebrations. Demanding the resignation of Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and seeking jobs for the family of the deceased, the families and locals blocked the rail tracks on Sunday morning.

As per reports, the clashes broke out after the security personnel asked the people to clear the rail tracks. Rejecting the demands, the protesters reportedly started pelting stones on the security personnel that later injured an official. Reports suggest that he suffered grave injuries in his eyes. Apart from the police personnel, several Punjab Police commandos were also rushed to a nearby hospital after they suffered injuries.

#WATCH Amritsar: Protesters being chased away by police at Joda Phatak after they pelted stones on them when they (police) asked them to clear the railway tracks where they were sitting in protest against #AmritsarTrainAccident. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/tAPkOB5fc2 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

The situation turned tense in Punjab after hundreds of people had gathered to enjoy Dusshera celebrations. Unaware of a fast train approaching, at least 59 revellers were crushed to death by the train. While Punjab government have ordered a probe into the matter, the police have registered an FIR without mentioning anyone. Taking cognizance of the tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a compensation fo Rs 5 lakh to the family of deceased.

Amritsar: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today met the people who were injured in #AmritsarTrainAccident. pic.twitter.com/1lbQzc1equ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

As per current reports, the organisers of the Dusshera event are said to be absconding post the tragedy. GRP SHO Balvir Singh said that they have not filed an FIR against the Congress leaders.

In his written statement to the Railways, the DMU driver Arvind Kumar said that after he had noticed hundreds of people on rail tracks he applied emergency brakes. He added that the train had almost come to a halt but he sped after he noticed people attacking the train with stones.

