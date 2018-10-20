Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the negligence in the incident, where a DMU train ran over a crowd of hundreds of people killing 59 and seriously injuring 51 people, cannot be pardoned. Sukhbir, who had gone to the accident site in Joda Phatak, called for strict action against the people responsible before terming the incident as a "mass massacre".

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday condemned the ruling Congress government in the state of Punjab and said the authorities responsible for the “massacre” of 59 people in Amritsar train accident should be put to the cross. Badal called the Choura Bazar incident as unpardonable demanding strict action against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh government. The opposition in Punjab has been relentlessly criticising the Congress for mismanaging the recently held Dussehra celebrations where the accident took place.

Speaking to media earlier in the day, the Akali Dal president said that the negligence in the incident, where a DMU train ran over a crowd of hundreds of people killing 59 and seriously injuring 51 people, cannot be pardoned. Sukhbir, who had gone to the accident site in Joda Phatak, called for strict action against the people responsible before terming the incident as a “mass massacre”.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of SAD reaches Joda pathak where the DMU train ran over people who were watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar yesterday. He says,"It is an unpardonable negligence. Strong action should be taken. It is a mass massacre."#AmritsarTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/S2nzd6s3WI — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

Later in the day, Sukhbir Singh Badal held a press conference in Amritsar where he accused the ruling Congress government of taking the grave accident lightly. He lambasted the Punjab CM for saying that inquiry report will come 4 weeks.

An agitated Badal said that an FIR should be registered on the statements of victims and eyewitnesses. He also demanded that an inquiry should be conducted in the matter by an independent agency.

The present govt is taking the accident lightly as CM is saying that inquiry report will come after 4 weeks. FIR should be registered on the statements of the victims. Inquiry should be done by independent agency: Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD #AmritsarTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/dzPDDAsrCp — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

On Friday, at least 59 people were declared dead and 51 were left injured after a speeding DMU train number 74943 ran over a crowd who had assembled at Choura Bazar’s Dhobi Ghat ground to attend the Dussehra celebrations.

After the accident, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh expressed grief at the loss of lives and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured at government as well as private hospitals.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More