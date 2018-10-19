Amritsar train accident: The DMU train number 74943 ran over the people who were present at Choura Bazar in Amritsar and as per reports, killed over 50 people on the spot while severely injuring a hundred others.

DMU train ran over hundreds of people in Choura Bazar killing at least 58 and injuring over 60

It turned out to be a really unfortunate Dussehra celebration on Friday evening in Amritsar’s Choura Bazar when a speeding train ran over hundreds of people while watching the customary burning of Ravan’s effigy. As per the latest reports, at least 58 people have been declared dead by Amritsar Police while the Civil Hospital in the city has treated over 60 injured people. The state administration is on high alert and the rescue operations are currently underway. It is being reported that the casualty number can go way higher than 60.

It was Dussehra and people had gathered at Choura Bazar in Amritsar just like every year to see the burning of Ravan’s effigy. After the effigy was set on fire, bits and parts of it began to fall on the ground and people started to move away from the burning idol.

Watch how the train ran over people assembled at Choura Bazar

#WATCH The moment when DMU train 74943 ran over people who were watching #Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/XJN37vB0md — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

#WATCH The moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source:Mobile footage-Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cmX0Tq2pFE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Reportedly, hundreds of people moved to the railway track near Jaura Phatak to avoid the burning pieces of the effigy. The sound of the bursting crackers was so loud that the people standing at the railway track could not hear the sound of the speeding train.

The DMU train number 74943 ran over the people who were present there and as per reports, killed over 50 people on the spot while severely injuring a hundred others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the top brass of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have expressed grief on the Amritsar train accident while Congress president Rahul Gandhi and many other prominent political leaders are also gutted at the unfortunate incident.

Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured in both public and private hospitals. While the Centre has approved Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

