Punjab train mishap: Justa a few moments after the Amritsar Police obtained the CCTV footage of Dusshera event organisers fleeing away from Jaura Phatak soon after the train crushed 59 people to death surface, the witnesses present at the incident spot have also rejected the claims made by the driver and said that he is lying.

Amritsar seems to be on a boil after at least 59 people who were watching the Dusshera celebrations were crushed to death by a speeding DMU on October 19. While Railways termed it a tragedy and said that it had no role to play in it, the locals have been protesting and demanding strict action against the culprits. Condemning the Punjab train mishap, SAD demanded the resignation of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and also sought a murder case against Navjot Kaur Sidhu. In the official statement submitted to railways, the DMU driver, Arvind Kumar, had reportedly said that he had applied brakes after which the locals started pelting stones, considering the safety of his passengers he sped the spot. Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses have rejected the claims made by the driver and said that the train driver lied in his statement.

According to reports, a local councillor Shailender Singh Shelly who was present at the incident spot claimed that the train driver did not even slow down the train. He added that it seemed that the driver wanted to ruin over the people. He added that the train ran over people and left the spot in a matter of seconds. He further refuted the claims made by the driver that he sped away from the spot after locals started pelting stones.

The following reports surface after the police obtained CCTV footage of event’s organisers fleeing from the spot. In the footage, soon after the Jaura Phatak was hit with tragedy, Sourabh Madan Mithu, the person who organised the whole event can be seen escaping in an SUV.

