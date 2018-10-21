Punjab train mishap: At least 59 people were killed after the train rammed into the people watching Dusshera celebrations by standing on Rail tracks. Recent reports suggest that the dead bodies were robbed of their mobile phones, wallets, ornaments.

Horrors of the Amritsar train tragedy just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. As per recent reports, all those people who were struck down, injured by the train were later robbed of their mobile phones, wallets ornaments and other belongings. At least 59 people were crushed to death after a train struck down people who were enjoying the Dusshera celebrations near Jora Phatak area of Amritsar. In the written statement, the driver of DMU said that he had applied emergency brakes and the train was almost nearing a halt.

However, he sped away from the accident spot after the people started attacking the train. He added that considering the safety of his passengers he left the accident spot. Reports add that the driver, Arvind Kumar, has not been booked under any charges. Railways have further termed it as an incident of trespassing. The parents of the deceased have alleged that they found their son’s body at a district hospital. The mother added that his mobile phone worth Rs 20,000, wallet and his chain were missing. Talking to Hindustan Times, the mother further blamed administration and organisers for the negligence.

Another survivor asserted that he had gone for Dusshera celebrations with his daughter and son. The survivor claimed that his daughter was crushed to death while his son is battling for his life. Being treated for his injuries, the man added that while he was lying on the ground, someone took away his cell phone.

As per a video that went viral soon after the accident took place, several people can be seen recording the Dusshera celebrations without paying attention that they were standing on busy rail tracks. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and PM Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

