Amritsar train tragedy: At least 60 people have lost their lives and over 70 are said to be severely injured. The following train tragedy has reportedly ignited a political controversy with local leaders and witnesses blaming Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur, of leaving the event and returning home as train struck down people.

Punjab Train Mishap: The death of over 60 people on Dusshera, October 19, has snowballed into a political controversy with local leaders blaming Punjab Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu of leaving the venue as soon as the mishap took place. On Friday night, a train rammed into hundreds of people who were indulged in Dusshera celebrations. The incident took place near Chaoura Bazar Joda Fatak railway line in Amritsar. The matter was highlighted after a video that captured the Amritsar Train accident went viral on social media. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife reportedly became the prime target of people’s anger after several witnesses present at spot alleged that she fled from the event, where she was invited as the chief guest, soon after the train accident in Amritsar took place. Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has slammed all the reports accusing her of lacking sympathy and concerns.

Hitting out at all the people accusing her, Sidhu termed all the allegations as shameful and claimed that she had left the site 15 minutes before the incident took place. She added that she was made aware of the deaths after she had returned home. Navjot Kaur Sidhu added that after knowing about the Amritsar train tragedy she immediately called up the police commissioner to inquire about the situation. She further asked if she should reach the spot. However, the Police Commissioner asked her to stay back as there was a lot of chaos.

On Saturday morning, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated. Talking to media he termed the incident an unfortunate one. He further added that the matter should not be politicised.

While talking to a leading daily, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, also lashed out at the Railways terming it as a big mistake on the railway authorities’ part.

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Civil Hospital in Amritsar where injured have been admitted after the #AmritsarTrainAccident yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6uF6FentoT — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

While Navjot Kaur Sidhu blamed the railways, the locals present at the spot stated that the following event was organised by Congress without permission. The claims made by Naqvjot Kaur that she had left 15 minutes before the event was also refuted as the eyewitnesses stated that she continued giving her speech event after the people were mowed down.

#WATCH Eyewitness at #Amritsar accident site says, "Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train." pic.twitter.com/rcsxbVxiB9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

