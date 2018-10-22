The National Human Rights Commission on Monday, October 22, issued notices to the Punjab government and state Railway Board and Ministry to submit a detailed report on the whole matter. On Friday, 59 people were killed and several injured in Amritsar after a train mowed down Desshera revellers while watching the burning of Ravana effigy.

Two days after Amritsar train accident, which claimed 61 lives and left many injured, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday, October 22, issued notices to the Punjab government and state Railway Board and Ministry to submit a detailed report on the whole mishap within a period of four weeks along with action taken against the guilty policemen. On Friday, a train in Amritsar mowed down Dussehra revellers as the people reportedly could not hear the sound of the train coming amid Ravana’s Dahan and burning of firecrackers.

Meanwhile, natives staged a protest on Sunday demanding action against those who organised Dussehra celebrations near the railway track and the train driver. Natives of the area accused the city authorities of negligence and demanded stringent action Dussehra event organisers. Paramilitary forces came under attack as they tried to dispel the protesters near the accident site at Joda Phatak, Amritsar. A report by The Hindu said a photojournalist and a Punjab police commando suffered minor injuries during the clashes.

On Monday, the Dusshera organiser Saurabh Madan Mithu in a video clip said that he had taken all the required permission to conduct the event.

He claimed that all the requisite permissions were taken and the crowd was alerted at least 10 times to not to stand on the tracks.

While pleading not guilty, Mithu said that he expressed grief that the incident claimed 59 lives. He further said that there are some people who are trying to malign him.

The video comes a day after a CCTV footage obtained by the city police showed Mithu fleeing from the Dussehra event after the tragedy killed many people.

Organizer of Dusshera event Saurabh Madan Mithoo releases video message,says ' Had taken all permissions,had alerted crowd atleast 10 times to not stand on tracks. I am extremely pained by the incident. Some ppl are trying to defame me' #Amritsartrainaccident (location: unknown) pic.twitter.com/viPXBws3P8 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

