A month after the deadly Amritsar train accident, which resulted in the death of 61 revellers on Dusshera, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) on Thursday submitted its injury and cleared Railways of any fault. The probe concluded that the accident was caused due to the negligence revellers standing near the railway tracks to witness the Dusshera Mela at Dhobi Ghat.

Absolving the railways, the CCRS concluded that the Railways authorities weren’t informed by the organisers or even the local authorities that such an event was taking place near the tracks, thus the reason for the accident was the negligence of the persons who trespassed on the tracks, as per a report on NDTV.

The probe has highlighted that there were around 50 policemen on duty for the event on October 19 and some of them had tried to move the crowd away from the tracks but the people didn’t pay heed to them.

On the question, if the event wasn’t visible to the locopilot, the inquiry found that it was not visible till the train was within 250 meters of the revellers because of an S-curve just before the spot of the accident.

The probe highlighted that the DEMU (Diesel Engine Multiple Unit) was running at a speed of 82kmph which is well within the permissible speed on the route that is 100kmph. It also states that breaking distance of the DEMU at this speed was 389 meters.

Besides this inquiry, the Punjab government has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident which filed its findings on Wednesday. This report will now be examined by the Home Department.

The magisterial probe includes the statements of 150 people present at the event, including railway officials and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the Dussehra event.

