Aftab Advani, Amroha BJP minority morcha leader on Sunday said Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu should get capital punishment for hugging Pak Army Chief. On Saturday, Imran Khan was sworn in as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad.

The BJP minority morcha leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Sunday triggered a controversy after he demanded a capital punishment for Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and sitting beside President of Pakistan Sardar Masood Khan at Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony held on Saturday in Islamabad. Aftab Advani further said Navjot Singh Sidhu is Pakistan’s lover and he should be sent to Pakistan.

“Attending Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony over the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is clearly an act of treason. I demand the central government to file a case of sedition against him. He should be given capital punishment, if possible,” said the BJP minority morcha leader from Amroha. It comes hours after the BJP criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.

“Did Navjot Singh Sidhu take permission from the Congress Party before deciding to visit Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing a press conference on the matter on Saturday.

He added, “Congress questions our Armed Forces for conducting a surgical strike but their leader’s hugs Pakistan Army Chief.” After returning from Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony, Navjot Singh Sidhu told media that Pakistan may give access to Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara.

Through the international border, the Sikh community has been demanding a special corridor to the shrine that fell in Pakistan after the Partition.

Imran Khan, now the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, invited various prominent personalities, including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, from India to his oath-taking ceremony. But only Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu made it to the event.

