Height of ignorance: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was so busy clicking selfies that she crossed the safety range of India's first domestic cruise Angria on Saturday. India's first domestic cruise Angria started operating on Mumbai-Goa sea route, from Saturday. It has 6 bars, 2 restaurants, a swimming pool, discotheque, a reading room and a spa. With 104 rooms, the ship can accommodate 400 passengers and 70 crew members. Passengers can reach Goa in 14 hours.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was so busy clicking selfies that she crossed the safety range of India’s first domestic cruise Angria on Saturday despite being cautioned by security personnel, reports said. A video clips show the 39-year-old near the edge of the cruise and tries to take a perfect selfie.

Amruta, who is currently is holding the post of vice president with Axis bank, is a selfie lover. A trained classical singer, social activist and fashionista Amruta adorned the cover of the October issue of Femina magazine. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari flagged-off the cruise ship on Saturday.

My thoughts on Art of Giving @FeminaIndia Magazine – Maharashtra Special ! Not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with great love …. ! #coverstory #femina pic.twitter.com/3SbnauHjfm — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) October 6, 2018

India’s first domestic cruise Angria started operating on Mumbai-Goa sea route, from Saturday. It has 6 bars, 2 restaurants, a swimming pool, discotheque, a reading room and a spa. With 104 rooms, the ship can accommodate 400 passengers and 70 crew members. Passengers can reach Goa in 14 hours. Apart from that the cruise houses a dormitory for bigger groups and premium rooms and luxury suites and even Japanese-styled pods. It can accommodate 399 passengers and will have 67 crew members including hospitality and marine crew.

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

The cruise, which is named after the first Maratha Navy Admiral Kanhoji Angre, kickoff it’s first trip between Mumbai and Goa on Saturday (October 20) while the commercial operations will begin from October 24. According to reports, the cruise shall operate all alternate days and the ticket price ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the room category with breakfast, dinner and snacks thrown in.

Amruta’s new song ‘Phir Se’ features Amitabh Bachchan and the song is composed by Jeet Gannguli.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More