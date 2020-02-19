Amruta Khanvilkar profile: Prominent actor and dancer Amruta Khanvilkar, who has won the crown of the most successful of the Nach Baliye show. Here are all the details about her Carrier, Height, Weight and relationship status you should know-

Amruta Khanvilkar profile: Most talented and fantastic actor of the Marathi industry, who has acquired a separate fan base because of her unique fashion sense. last year in the month of December Amruta Khanvilkar along with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt created the buzz on social media platform by flaunting her silver-coated gown showcasing her well-toned body and skin. To add to your information this actor got her recognition from the song Wajale Ki Bara which was from the movie Natarang in 2009. The leading lady of the Marathi film industry has gained immense popularity through her acting and proficient dancing skills.

Amruta Khanvilkar did her TV debut through the reality show India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj as a contestant. Her acting debut in Marathi film was Golmaal in which she played a double role in the year 2006, after that she was seen in many other Bollywood and Marathi films. Amruta Khanvilkar was the one who won the trophy of the most successful season of the Nach Baliye in the year 2015 accompanied by her dance partner Himmanshoo A. Malhotra. and now both the couple are happily married.

By her acting and best dialogue delivery in all her movies, she has now established herself as the leading actor in the Marathi film industry. Her appearance in Bollywood Horror film Phoonk as Character of Arti which was a complete challenge for her , later it made her win the Exciting New Face at the Max Stardust Awards-2009. In the next year, she signed for the sequel of the same movie as the character she played was very much appreciated by her fans and the audiences as well.

This Maharashtra born Talent has celebrated 35 birthdays till date and continues to rule over the hearts of her followers by her charm and acting skills.

