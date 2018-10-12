After spontaneous protests broke out in Indian-administered Kashmir following Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) scholar-turned-militant Mannan Wani's death, AMU on Friday issued notices to as many as 9 Kashmiri students for allegedly trying to organise funeral prayer in the campus.

A day after Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) scholar-turned-militant commander Mannan Basheer Wani was killed by the armed forces in an operation in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the AMU on Friday issued notices to as many as 9 Kashmiri students for allegedly trying to organise funeral prayer in the campus. A three-member committee has been set up to prepare a concentre report on the matter, and submit it within 72hours as reported by The Indian Express.

The committee is currently examining the CCTV footage installed at the varsity to identify who are behind the alleged incident. On Thursday, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Wani was killed along with his associate Ashiq Hussain Zargar was killed in an operation. As news of his death gathered attention in AMU, many Kashmiri students took the matter to social media and made a call to all Valley-based students to gather at the varsity’s library.

Meanwhile, a wave of protests broke out in the Kupwara district following Wani’s killing. The armed forces used tear gas shells to dispel the protesters, which left scores of civilians injured.

Media reports say schools, colleges in the Kashmir’s 3 north districts and south Kashmir’s Pulwama have been closed following the incident.

Responding to the development, ex-Chief Minister of the state and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday the killing of Wani is a ‘loss’ to the Valley.

She further expressed grief by saying, we are losing educated young boys every day, therefore, it is high time all political parties realise the gravity of the situation and unite for a dialogue.

