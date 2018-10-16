Suspension of two Kashmiri students, who were booked for attempting to organise a namaz in the memory of Manan Wani (PhD-scholar-turned-terrorist), have been revoked by the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday. Manan Wani was killed during an encounter with the security forces in Kashmir, last week.

Earlier on Monday, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had in a letter appealed to the Centre to look into the matter. She had also appealed to other state governments in the country to remain sensitive towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Not only Mehbooba Mufti but AMU students’ union vice-president had also written a letter to University’s vice-chancellor to act in the matter and to take back all the charges levelled against the Kashmiri students. Meanwhile, AMU students while giving a clarification in the matter had said that the idea to carry a namaz in the memory of Manan Wani was dropped after the University authorities denied permission for it.

According to reports, Manan Wani had joined militancy in January this year. With his social media advancement over the issue of Kashmir, he soon gained popularity. However, he was killed during an encounter with the security forces that took place in Handwara sector in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

It was after his death and with the help of social media, Kashmiri students attempted to perform funeral prayer in the campus. This development had led to a heated exchange among the university staff following which suspension order were issued against 3 Kashmiri students.

