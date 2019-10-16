Aligarh Muslim University students will be observing hunger strike on annual day by boycotting the Sir Syed Day celebrations on Thursday.

The Kashmir crisis doesn’t seem to end anytime soon as the Aligarh Muslim University students have declared to sit on hunger strike and boycott the Sir Syed Day celebrations on Thursday. The announcement came in the backdrop of the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir which has been under lockdown for over two months now.

Aligarh Muslim University’s annual day is one of the prestigious events which involves traditional dinner and alumni meet.

AMU’s former vice president Sajad Rathar said the university will be celebrating the vision of Sir Syed by observing fast. He said the students could not think of celebrations especially at a time when the situation in the valley was not normal and Kashmiris were locked up in their own houses.

The decision has been taken to condemn BJP-led Centre’s move to abate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 with the AMU students calling it unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Rathar claimed that several Kashmir students have not been able to get in touch with their families because of communication blackout in the valley. He added that announcement to restore post-paid services was a bait to disguise from the ground situation and claimed that only 5 per cent of the population availed post-paid connection.

The former AMU vice-president asserted that the university will be observing a peaceful hunger strike against the suspension of Article 370 adding that Centre’s move has only fuelled anger and hatred among Kashmiris.

Another former AMU student said the main reason to boycott the mega event was to make the government understand concerns of Kashmiris not residing in the valley. Several students asserted that celebrations were not an option when Kashmiris were undergoing mental torture in their own houses.

The Centre recently restored the post-paid mobile services in the valley alongside lifting a travel ban. While the internet services in the valley will take some more time to restored.

