An-32 crash: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday recovered six bodies and seven mortal remains from the crash site of An-32 in Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement by the IAF has come a week after it retrieved a Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder commonly known as the black box from the crash site.

The Russian aircraft went missing on June 3, about 30 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh. The wreckage of the aircraft was found after 8 days of search operation by an IAF chopper at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi- Yomi districts. The IAF has termed it one of the worst accidents involving military aircraft in recent years.

Those killed were identified as Wing commander GM Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, flight Lieutenant MK Garg, Flight Lieutenant S Mohanty, Flight Lieutenant A Tanwar, Flight Lieutenant R Thapa, Warrant Officer KK Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Aircraftman SK Singh and Leading Aircraftman Pankaj.

The families of the dead have been informed about the mortal remains and family of MK Garg has also confirmed to have been apprised on the same. Garg’s remains will reach Patiala at about 9 am on Friday. The rescue operations have been carried out by a team of civil, army and IAF personnel.

The Russian made AN-32 aircraft is considered as a formidable workhorse of the Air Force. On May 24, the IAF had allowed a fleet of the AN-32 transport aircraft to fly on blended aviation fuel containing up to 10 per cent bio-jet fuel. The AN-32 plane is a twin-engined turboprop, medium tactical transport aircraft that can carry 39 troops and five crew. Reports say as many as 15 AN-32 aircraft of the IAF crashed between 1986 and 2014.

