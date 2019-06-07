AN-32 search Day 5: NTRO spy satellites, hunters, 5000 surveillance aircraft, and other assets have been used by the Indian Air Force to locate missing AN-32 aircraft. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being regularly monitoring the search and rescue operations.

AN-32 search Day 5: Indian Air Force is currently using Aviation Research Centre’s Global 5000 surveillance aircraft and NTRO spy satellites along with other assets to locate the missing AN-32 aircraft, government sources said on Friday. The specialist sensors installed in the assets could help in getting better imagery of ground. It has been reported that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being regularly updated about the search and rescue operations. The union minister has been instructed to use all possible resources to locate the plane and its occupants. The missing Indian Air Force Antonov AN-32 aircraft which went off radar on Monday, June 2, 2019.

The AN-32’s flight path was Payum Payum village of Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Based on eyewitness accounts, the AN-32 search operation is being conducted around Molo and Tumbin. This map shows the possible flight path based on an article by AVM Kukreja.

The An32 search is going on around Molo & Tumbin currently based on eyewitness acts..This map shows the possible flt path based an article by AVM Kukreja. .. The An32 flt path was lPayum and a turn left to Mechuka.. It would cross Molo and Tumbin in that case.. Links below pic.twitter.com/GSqmJlBXs3 — bishwa (@bishwa55900127) June 7, 2019

AN-32 search operation Day 5: Updates so far

Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I took off from INS Rajali, Arakonam, Tamil Nadu for the ongoing search operations for missing AN32. The aircraft is trying to locate the missing plane with help of its onboard Electro-Optical and Infra-Red sensors in thickly forested areas. It has a very powerful Synthetic Aperture Radar which is being utilised during the SAR sweeps to locate the AN-32.

The country’s military and satellite resources have been deployed to trace an Indian Air Force’s missing AN-32 transport aircraft.

Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, C130-J Super Hercules transport aircraft, ALH Dhruv helicopters, Cheetah Helicopters and aircraft carrying specialised sensors were pressed into service to trace the

missing plane.

missing plane. Civil, police and local administrative agencies have intensified AN-32 search operation based on human and sensor inputs.

A group of hunters from Arunachal Pradesh have been sent on foot to find the missing plane.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweet:

My prayers for families of crew n pax of missing AN32 in Eastern sector n for @IAF_MCC for safe return of its #AirWarriors 🙏🏻 More personally, AF Stn Jorhat is where I spend many yrs as a kid n AN32 is workhorse aircraft my father inductd decades ago into IAF.🙏🏻

There were 13 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, eight crew and five passengers, on board the ill-fated AN-32 military transport aircraft. Here are the names of the missing Indian IAF personnel as per reports and social media:

1. Flight Lieutenant M Garg

2. Wing Commander Charles

3. Flight Lieutenant Mohanty

4. Flight Lieutenant Tanwar

5. S/L Vinod

6. Flight Lieutenant Thapa

7. Sergent Anoop

8. Captain Sharin

9. WO KK Mishra

10. LAC Pankaj

11. LAC SK Singh

12. NC(E) Rajesh Kumar

13. NC(E) Putali

