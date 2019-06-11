IAF AN-32: The Mi-17 helicopter pilots found the wreckage of the missing AN-32 aircraft on Tuesday. The aircraft has been missing since June 3. The IAF has also confirmed on the same though it's yet to locate the 13 people on board the missing plane.

IAF AN-32: Mi-17 helicopter pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday spotted the wreckage of AN-32 military transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh eight days after it went missing. The aircraft had 13 people onboard.

Parts of the aircraft supposedly of IAF AN-32 that went missing after taking off from Jorhat airways on June 3 has been found in the north of Lipo, Arunachal Pradesh.

A team of the IAF officials have confirmed to have found the debris of the missing IAF aircraft. In an official confirmation the IAF tweeted that the wreckage of AN-32 was located today 16 kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the IAF Mi-17 helicopter. Meanwhile, the IAF is trying to establish the whereabouts of the 13 people onboard as the search operation continues.

The 13 people in the missing aircraft included eight IAF personnel and five passengers. Here’s the list of people onboard:

1. Flight Lieutenant M Garg

2. Wing Commander Charles

3. Flight Lieutenant Mohanty

4. Flight Lieutenant Tanwar

5. S/L Vinod

6. Flight Lieutenant Thapa

7. Sergent Anoop

8. Captain Sharin

9. WO KK Mishra

10. LAC Pankaj

11. LAC SK Singh

12. NC(E) Rajesh Kumar

13. NC(E) Putali

Indian Air Force: Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants & establish survivors. Further details will be communicated as the recovery actions progress https://t.co/Fx6cmabJvi — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

With its Aviation Research Centre’s Global surveillance, the Indian Air Force and the NTRO satellites have been trying to locate the aircraft for more than a week.

Intense search operation has been on ever since the jet went missing last week. The families of the missing personnel have been stationed in Assam in hope of any news about the jet or its passengers.

The Russian-origin aircraft lost contact on Monday afternoon after it took off from Jorhat in Assam for Mechuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.

