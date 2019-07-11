Business tycoon Anand Mahindra tweeted after the defeat of India in the semi-finals against New Zealand that he is glad that though team India fell like Humpty Dumpty at the start but fought like Titans in the end.

India was defeated by New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Monday. New Zealand won by 18 runs and will face either England or Australia in the final. India’s exit from the World Cup has left the nation in grief and heartbroken. As many released their frustration on social media, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra only had words of praise for Virat Kohli and his boys.

He tweeted after the match that he was glad that India fell like Humpty Dumpty at the start but fought like Titans till the end. He added that one can’t ask more from sportsmen applauded the team for their efforts.

Once again,sport reminds us that despite all the odds being in our favour, the Universe doesn’t play by our rules. I’m glad that though we fell like Humpty Dumpty at the start, we fought like Titans till the end. You can’t ask more from sportsmen..I rise & applaud our #MenInBlue https://t.co/yQbrqJUYxs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2019

His tweet was liked over ‘13000’ times and was widely appreciated on the microblogging website.

On Thursday, Mr. Mahindra also expressed his disappointment in a separate tweet. He said that people of India need an Indian version of the movie Hangover, to describe the bitter taste in the mouth and the blunt pain in the head that the whole country will feel when they will realize that they are no longer in the race for a title that was supposed to its destiny.

We need an Indian version of the movie ‘Hangover.’ To describe the blunt pain in the head & the bitter taste in the mouth that a country experiences when it wakes up & remembers that it’s no longer in the race for a title that was supposed to be in its destiny. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend wishes to the team for their future endeavors. He wrote that it was a ‘disappointing result’ but was good to see Team India’s fighting spirit till the very end. He added that wins and losses are part of life and that the whole nation was proud of India’s batting, bowling, and fielding throughout the tournament.

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

