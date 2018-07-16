Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma on Sunday said that the Prime Minister saying that Congress is a party of Muslim man exposes his sick mentality. Anand Sharma said that PM Modi needs to be reminded that Mahatma Gandhi, JL Nehru, Sardar Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Maulana Azad had remained Congress party presidents in the past.

Congress party on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his a party of Muslim men remark. Slamming PM Modi, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said that PM Modi’s remark reflected his sick mentality. Such sharp criticism for the Prime Minister came after Modi in his Azamgarh rally in Uttar Pradesh mentioned that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had said that his party was a pro-Muslim party. Hitting out at PM Modi, Anand Sharma said that he is the PM for the entire country and not only of BJP. Congress has led nationalist movements and struggles for freedom. Calling the party a Muslim party is not befitting of a Prime Minister. Sharma said that PM has less knowledge of history.

Continuing with his statements, Anand Sharma further said that with such statements, the Prime Minister has not disrespected the history but has also undermined the achievements of India. “This sick mindset of his is an issue of national concern, the PM gives out statements which are wrong as per history and facts,” Anand Sharma said.

However, speaking on the controversy, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “What Rahul Gandhi has said (Congress is a pro-Muslim party) fits the pattern when he had earlier said saffron or Hindu terror is more dangerous than LeT. It’s purely inspired by vote bank politics. Therefore, we want Rahul Gandhi to answer.”

Rebutting to the statements of PM Modi, Anand Sharma had also said that it is to be reminded that Congress party presidents were Mahatma Gandhi, JL Nehru, Sardar Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Maulana Azad. The Congress leader further added that it will be better for the Prime Minister if he keeps a list of Congress presidents in his office. Maybe then he will leave his habit of giving wrong statements.

