Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Tuesday said that the Modi government is not interested in Monsoon Session, which will commence from July 18. Anand Sharma said that the government is raking conflicting issues which could stall the parliament and to run away from answering questions.

