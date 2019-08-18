Bihar police arrested Sunil Ram, whereas brother MLA Anant Kumar goes underground after police raided at his ancestral home. Although police seized AK-47 rifle and hand grenades recovered from his home.

Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh alias Chote Sarkar has gone underground after a joint team of the city police, Special Task Force and Anti-Terrorism Squad (STF) raided his ancestral home at Ladma in Barh of Patna district and seized one AK-47 assault rifle, 26 live bullets, magazines of INSAS rifles, military-grade hand grenades and explosives on Friday, reports said. The police arrested Sunil Ram, caretaker of Singh’s ancestral house at Ladma village.

Reports said the police raided gangster-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh’s ancestral residence after it got specific information regarding the presence of a large cache of arms and ammunition there. The police said a consignment of arms was moved from the MLA’s residence to some unknown location a few days back. The firearm and explosives were concealed under carbon packing to avoid detection by a metal detector or X-Ray machines, reports said.

The Bihar Police is searching for the Mokama MLA and could arrest him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A team of joint city police, Special Task Force and Anti-Terrorism Squad (STF) arrived to arrest Singh but he could not be found at his official Mall Road residence.

So, #AnantSingh, Bihar MLA is absconding after AK-47s and Hand Grenades were recovered from his house. Whatever he was planning to do was definitely not social service. Also, does it qualify him as a terrorist or not? — Navin Tiwari (@ti_navin) August 18, 2019

Expect another #Sanju kind of movie to come out pretty soon that will again attempt to exonerate said #MLA #AnantSingh of all crimes. How cute! @RajkumarHirani Here’s your new script! https://t.co/KWiAyryGlY — Deven_Sailor (@deven_sailor) August 18, 2019

Day after AK-47, Explosives Recovered From His House, Bihar MLA Anant Singh Booked Under UAPA..

पहले भावी उम्मीदवार UAPA ACT के ..

अगले साल विधान सभा इलेक्शन है उम्मीद है सरकार उचित क़दम उठाएगी ..#बिहार #biharvidhansabha #AnantSingh — rohit prakash singh (@rohitprakash25) August 17, 2019

However, the gangster-turned-politician pleaded innocent in the entire controversy. Pleading innocent, the Mokama MLA clarified that he had never visited his ancestral home in the past 14 years. He also blamed Janata Dal-United MP Lallan Singh and State Minister Neeraj for hatching a conspiracy against him and alleged that the state police is acting on their instructions. On August 11, JD(U) MP from Munger Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh had said the terror unleashed by a don-turned-politician in the region would come to an end soon. However, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has come out in support of Singh.

Crime against MLA Anant Singh

Reports say Anant Singh has been implicated in dozens of criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, ransom, and robbery, although 23 FIR has been lodged against him. Anant Singh got arrested several times but he secured himself due to his government hold. When all the criminals including a closed friend of Lallu Mohammad Shahabuddin were sent to prison in Nitesh Singh government, but no one dares to send Anant Singh behind the prison.

Political career: In a bitter contest, the JD(U) candidate had defeated Devi by more than 1.5 lakh votes. Popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar (mini-government)” in his area of influence, Singh had got his wife Nilam Devi to contest this year’s Lok Sabha elections from Munger as a Congress candidate against the JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. In 2005, Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar took the help of Anant Singh when he was fighting with Lallu in the state election.

Recently, the Patna police had also summoned Singh to collect his voice sample in connection with a viral video in which he is allegedly being heard speaking to some contract killers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App