Anantnag encounter: At least two terrorists hurled hand grenades at a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and opened indiscriminate fire from automatic rifles.

The terrorists attacked the CRPF jawans at KP Road in Anantnag district in Kashmir on Wednesday.

Anantnag encounter: As many as five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans from 116 battalion succumbed to bullet injuries after heavily armed terrorists attacked them near oxford presentation institute in KP road area of Anantnag district at around 5:15 pm on Wednesday, reports said. In retaliatory firing, the security forces also killed one terrorist. Arshid Khan, SHO, Anantnag, was critically injured in the gunbattle.

Reports said at least two terrorists hurled hand grenades at a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district and opened indiscriminate fire from automatic rifles. Pro-Pakistan terrorist group Al-Umar Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack on CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police party.

The slain CRPF men have been identified as ASI Nirod Sharma, Constable Satinder Kumar and Constable Mahesh.

Three policemen, four CRPF Jawans and one woman were injured in Anantnag ambush. SHO Arshid Khan and four CRPF men have been referred to Badami Bagh hospital for treatment while the woman, who sustained a minor injury, was discharged after receiving primary treatment.

The injured CRPF personnel are receiving medical treatment at the government hospital in Anantnag. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot to cordon off the area and conduct a search operation.

Meanwhile, heavy firing underway between the terrorists and policemen near the bus stand Anantnag.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Gunshots heard at the site of Anantnag terrorist attack in which 3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives & 2 have been injured, SHO Anantnag also critically injured. 1 terrorist has been neutralized in the operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Uspen8iC4p — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

