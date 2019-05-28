Anantnag encounter: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday. The operation was launched by the Army’s 19 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police's SOG between the two villages of Kharpora and Kashwan in Kokernag of south Kashmir.

The operation was launched by the Army’s 19 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG. Police have recovered the bodies of slain along with firearms from the site of the gunfight. The bodies have not been identified yet.

The encounter comes only a five days after the killing of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind chief Zakir Musa in volatile Tral area of Pulwama district. His killing is said to be a major setback for militancy in the valley. His killing led to widespread protests across Kashmir and clashes between security forces and protesters were also reported.

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh termed the killing of Musa as the end of a new idea of militancy that was introduced by the slain. Musa came to limelight after he threatened to slit the throats of separatist leaders in 2017.

