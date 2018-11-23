Anantnag encounter: At least six terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI report said. The Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation in Sekipora. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.

Anantnag encounter: At least six terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI report said. The Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation in Sekipora. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure. This comes a day after a terror attack on Army camp was foiled in Kulgam. One civilian was injured after terrorists opened fire at Army camp in Khudwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam.

The security situation in sensitive Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Valley districts, has been volatile since the past few months. This is a developing story. More details awaited.

