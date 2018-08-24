An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, 3 terrorists are reportedly trapped. As a precautionary measure, authroities have suspended the internet in the nearby areas.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to initial reports, 3 terrorists are reportedly trapped and encounter is underway. According to ANI reports, the body of a terrorist recovered has been recovered from the encounter area. As a precautionary measure, authroities have suspended the internet in the nearby areas. Some media reports have also claimed that a teenager has been critically wounded in Kokernag area here, where militants and government forces are engaged in a fierce gun-battle. More details are awaited.

It comes hours after terrorists killed a forest department official in Zandpal area in Tangmarg. Police had registered a case into the matter. Meanwhile, in the second week of this month, one policeman was killed and 4 security personnel were injured in an encounter in Srinagar Batamaloo area.

Speaking on the matter, Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Shesh Paul Vaid said that encounter was going on in the kukernag area of Anantnag, reportedly presence of 2/3 terrorists, the firing stopped, the search is on. He also said that some suspected associates of terrorist have been detained for questioning. Terming it as a continuous operation against terrorists, he said some increminating material have also been seized.

