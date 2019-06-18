Policemen carried martyred 4-year-old son breaks down during the homage, The pictures went viral after taken during the wreath laying ceremony of martyred Arshad Khan.

In the development of Anantnag terror attack, a heart-rending photo of a policeman carrying the son of martyred inspector Arshad Khan went viral on social media. The picture was taken during the wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar’s district police line on Monday. Haseeb Mughal, the superintendent of police ( SSP) cried while carrying the 4-year-old son of a martyred inspector Arshad Khan.

According to the media sources, Mr Khan got injured during the gun battle took place between CRPF Jawans and terrorists. Thereafter Mr Khan was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital where he took his last breath.

SSP Srinagar carries son of slain jawan Arshad Khan in his lap during wreath-laying ceremony Read @ANI story | https://t.co/cqohXpaN1j pic.twitter.com/PgNNTmlVQV — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 17, 2019

However, security forces lost their five soldiers and managed to kill one of the two terrorists.

Meanwhile, Adviser K Vijay Kumar interacted with media and lauded Mr Khan on his bravery for the rescue of fellow CRPF colleagues during the encounter.‘Within 3-4 minutes, he rushed to his fellow men rescue. This is part of J&K synergy and we have deep admiration for it,’ Kumar added.

Bike-borne terrorist gunned down five CRPF Jawan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag Town on June 12. After that QRT rushed to the spot.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting instead of Rahul Gandhi

Mr Khan belonged to Srinagar city and survived by his wife, parents, two sons and a younger brother.

Police spokesperson to media said ‘ he bravely killed one of the two terrorists and he also earned his reputation due to his simplicity and plain speaking’ he added.

Governor Satya Pal Malik also paid homage to Arshad Khan and said ‘ It’s a big loss to the police department’.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App