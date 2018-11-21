John Chau, a 27-year-old US citizen, took a boat ride with a couple of local fishermen to the North Sentinel Island shores. He later ventured into the island alone on a canoe where the protected tribesmen live alone and untouched by the outside world. When Chau walked too deep into the forest, he met with flying arrows that killed him on the spot.

A 27-year-old American man was killed on Wednesday by untouched tribesmen after he attempted to venture into their territory of remote North Sentinel Island in the Andaman islands. The indigenous people, which are known to resist outside contact and protected under Indian laws, launched a barrage of arrows at the tourist killing him on the spot. As per reports, the body of the man has not been retrieved yet and local police have arrested the fishermen who escorted him to the remote island.

As per media reports, a source said, “John Chau tried to reach the Sentinel island on November 14 but could not make it. Two days later he went well prepared. He left the dingy midway and took a canoe all by himself to the island. He was attacked by arrows but he continued walking. The fishermen saw the tribals tying a rope around his neck and dragging his body… they were scared and fled but returned next morning to find his body on the seashore.”

The body of the deceased has not been retrieved yet while the Andaman Police has arrested the fishermen who facilitated John Chau’s trip to the island. A local police official confirmed the death of John Chau and refused to give out any further details on the matter.

The Sentinelese tribe is known to resist any kind of outside contact and has turned hostile everytime any outside entity has tried to reach out to them. Reportedly, their population varies from 15 to 150 people and have remained untouched from past 60,000 years. They are also protected under Indian laws.

