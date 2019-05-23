Andaman Nicobar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: BJP Vishal Jolly INC Kuldeep Rai Sharma AAP Sanjay Meshack BSP Prakash Minj. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is one of the seven union territories of India and it has only one Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bishnu Pandey Ray.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands were held in the first phase of polls on April 11, 2019. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is one of the seven union territories of India and has only one Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bishnu Pandey Ray. BJP had won the seat in 2009 and 2014.

This year, BJP has changed its candidate in Andaman and Nicobar Island. It has fielded Vishal Jolly from the lone seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ray had defeated Congress’ Kuldeep Rai Sharma by bagging 47.80 per cent of the votes cast in the constituency. The key candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Andaman and Nicobar Islands are BJP’s Vishal Jolly and Congress’ Kuldeep Rai Sharma.

The Andaman and Nicobar group of islands comprise 572 Islands, of which 37 are inhabited. According to the latest electoral roll, Andaman- and Nicobar Island has 2,95,018 eligible voters, of which 1,55,383 are males and 1,39,624 females. The union territory also has 11 registered third gender voters.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a total of 15 candidates had contested for the lone Lok Sabha seat of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Of the total 2,95,018 eligible voters, 269,360 had exercised their franchise across 386 polling stations. The voter turnout was 70.67 per cent.

The Congress party had won the Andaman and Nicobar Island seat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. BJP and Congress are the main parties contesting the elections from Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2019. Bishnu Pandey Ray of BJP had been an MP from Andaman and Nicobar Islands since he wrested the seat from Congress in 2009. He had defeated Congress’ Manoranjan Bhakta and Kuldeep Rai Sharma in the 2009 and 2014 elections respectively. The Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha Lok Sabha constituency is an unreserved seat.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held across the country to select a new government at the centre. The Election Commission (EC) had announced a seven-phase-elections starting from April 11, covering all states and the Union territories. The seventh and the last phase of the elections were held on May 19, 2019. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App