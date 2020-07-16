In the meeting held the Tadepalli camp office today, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the extension of total number of medical procedures. He also said that if hospital bills exceed Rs 1000, the government will pay the entire cost.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy today announced the extension of total number of medical procedures increased from the existing 1059 to 2200, benefiting 6 more districts in the state. This includes 54 medical procedures pertaining to oncology (cancer).

The scheme is made available to those people whose medical treatment expenditure amount crosses Rs 1000. It was implemented as the first pilot project in West Godavari district on January 3, 2020 and now the scheme will be extended in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa and Kurnool districts. The State has also cleared the previous government’s dues to network hospitals worth Rs 680 crore.

Here are some of the takeaways from the meeting held today at the Tadepalli camp office:

– 16 new teaching hospitals will be set up by the government, increasing the number of hospitals to 27.

-This scheme is also applicable to those earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum

-Rs 16000 crore has been allotted for the entire revamping of the healthcare services

– After the patient gets discharged, they will also receive Rs 225 per day/Rs 5000 per month as a part of YSR Asara scheme

– State to come up with nearly 13000 YSR Village clinics , thereby creating a strong network of decentralized public health care all the way to the grassroot level.

– CM has instructed officials to expedite all Arogyasri bills via the green channel.

