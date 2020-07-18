Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 Task Force Committee has initiated steps to provide 5,000 new beds in Covid-19 centres across the state, while also ensuring that all quarantine centres and hospitals are equipped with essentials; feedback mechanisms from patients and relatives kept on fast-track.

The State Government Of Andhra Pradesh is taking steps to provide 5,000 beds for Covid Care Centres in each district and will take feedback from inmates on the facilities. There are 13 districts in the state .

Speaking to media here on Friday, COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman MT Krishna Babu said that currently 46,198 beds are aovid-care centres.

West Godavari, East Godavari and Chittoor districts have already reached the capacity of 5,000 beds provision, while the remaining districts will also be equipped with an ample number of beds and the Joint Collector (development) will monitor the facility.

Besides equipping Covid-care centres, Covid hospitals and quarantine centres are also ready with all the necessary facilities.

Also read: Rajasthan political crisis: BJP demands CBI inquiry on audio tapes leak

Also read: Andhra’s new initiative against Covid-19: 102 new buses deployed to test, recruiting 9700 healthcare professionals

Krishna Babu said the Chief Minister reviewed the Covid-19 situation in detail and gave directions to set up a special division for Covid related queries in 1902 helpline, where the inmates can dial the toll-free to provide feedback or lodge any complaints related to food, sanitation or medical services. “In all the centres there will be a display of the toll-free number, where patients can contact. We will be taking feedback from the inmates of Covid hospitals, quarantine centres and Covid-care centres and also monitor the complaints we receive. Besides this, we will be calling to those discharged on a random basis to check on the overall facilities provided to them. Apart from the toll-free helpline, even help desks will be made available for the inmates and the centre in-charge will be put on duty.”

Going by the statistics, as on date in 20 Covid-care centres around 3071 patients are being treated and 94 quarantine centres, nearly 6727 were admitted.

Also read: Community transmission of Covid-19 in Kerala, confirms CM Pinarayi Vijayan

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App