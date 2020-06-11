As part of the IREP, 550 MW of Wind Power, 1200 MW of Hydelpower and 1000MW of Solar power will be generated, said Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah.

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the proposal to set up a 10000MW solar power project to have an uninterrupted nine-hour power supply to farmers during the daytime, besides setting up of an Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP).

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that as part of the IREP, 550 MW of Wind Power, 1200 MW of Hydelpower and 1000MW of Solar power will be generated. Under the Green Energy Development Charge, the state government will be earning a revenue of Rs 32 crores. Earlier during the TDP regime, the government paid only Rs 2.5 lakh per acre for the project, but our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to award Rs 5 lakh per acre.

The state cabinet has cleared the lines for Ramayapatnam port works and the DPR was considered. It will be completed in five phases with an estimated budget of Rs 3736 Crore in the first phase of works and to seek funds from the Centre. For Bhogapuram Airport, the built area was reduced from the proposed 2700 acres to 2200 acres and the remaining 500 acres will be handed over to the state government as commercial space.

As for irrigation projects, the Veligonda Project has earmarked Rs 1411.56 Crores for land acquisition and compensation, while Rs 522.85 Cr for R&R package of Gandikota reservoir. The Cabinet also gave the green signal for the establishment of AP State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to monitor tax evasions by granting 55 posts. The Outsourcing Corporation would be strengthened to avoid middlemen in recruitments.

In addition to these, the cabinet also gave a nod for filling up the vacant posts in nursing colleges across the State, reinstating ‘Sannidhi Golla’ in TTD and setting up of Tribal engineering college under JNTU-K in Kurupam with an estimated budget of Rs 153 Crore. The government also approved for providing 385 acres of land to the greyhounds training campus in Visakhapatnam, he said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App