As the state prepares for the 2024 Assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning a Cabinet reshuffle, with up to 19 ministers likely to be replaced.

All Ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet have resigned with immediate effect ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

All 24 Cabinet Ministers handed their resignation letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Thursday after ending the final Cabinet meeting this afternoon. The new Ministers are expected to take the oath on April 11, according to reports.

The Chief Minister is expected to swear in new Ministers to the state Cabinet in the coming days, with speculation that the swearing-in might happen as early as April 9.

According to sources, only four of the current Ministers may keep their jobs. According to reports, the Chief Minister would provide Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran with the full list of new ministers by April 9.

According to reports, Reddy presented the Governor the final list of the 19 ministers who would be removed from the Cabinet on Wednesday.

There are five deputy CMs in the present government. As part of his effort to achieve caste balance in the state, Reddy is expected to appoint five new Deputy Chief Ministers. Currently, the five Deputy Chief Ministers represent the communities of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, Minority, and Kapu.

There are also 11 ministers from the higher castes, including four Reddys, seven OBCs, five SCs, and one each from the ST and Muslim communities. With Andhra Pradesh’s State Assembly elections set for 2024, this reorganisation is critical.

Reddy had promised to reform the Cabinet when he took over as CM in the middle of his tenure. The reorganisation was supposed to happen in December, however it was postponed owing to COVID-19. Reddy said last month that the reorganisation of the Cabinet will take place after Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, which fell on April 2.