Andhra Pradesh government has given the nod for cabinet sub-committee recommendation for a CBI probe into the irregularities that took place during the previous TDP term in AP Fibernet and other schemes. Briefing media after the cabinet meeting here on Thursday, Minister for I & PR Perni Venkatramaiah said that the Cabinet sub-committee, which probed into the irregularities during the TDP term, has submitted its report recommending a CBI inquiry into the blatant irregularities in AP Fibernet (Optic Fibre Grid) project and purchases made for Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka, Ramzan Tofa and Christmas Kanuka schemes.

In the primary investigation, it was found that a large number of irregularities, including nepotism, have taken place in the AP Fibernet Project. The project was allotted to people who are not qualified for carrying out the project and corruption of nearly Rs 700 crore has taken place in the project. It was allotted to Terra Software, a company owned by Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad, who is very close to the TDP leadership.

There were irregularities galore during the TDP term right from allotting the contract to Fibernet project to the software company, owned by the close associate of TDP leadership, who was accused in EVM tampering case. Misappropriation added to corruption and nepotism took place right from acquiring set top boxes to appointment of officials and showing favouritism while implementing contract. The contract was given to Terra Software setting aside the bid of a central government institution, though it was the lowest bidder.

Even during the distribution of set top boxes, four companies were called and the government agreed to share the contract, but only the Terra Sofware was given the entire distribution of work in reality.

“Similarly, in welfare schemes like Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka, Ramzan Tofa, and Christmas Kanuka, irregularities were found during the procurement of supplies, where nearly Rs 150 Crore of corruption was identified in primary investigation. Purchases, including milk products, were made in an arbitrary manner and on all these irregularities, the cabinet has ordered for CBI enquiry for further investigation,” the minister said.

