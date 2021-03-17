The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has been tightening the noose around the TDP chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravathi land scam. The Crime Investigation Department of CID has issued notices to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on capital land irregularities.

The CID officers reached Chandrababu’s residence in Hyderabad and served notices. CID chief Sunil Kumar said notices had been issued under 41 A CRPC and was asked to attend for an investigation on March 23. Apart from Chandrababu, eight others in the case have been reportedly named in the notices. The CID has already registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 120 B (conspiracy) and Sections 166, 167 and 217 of the IPC, read with Prohibition of Assigned Lands Alienation Act of 1977 and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

On the other hand, Andhra TDP said that then Government had taken the assigned lands with the approval of the farmers and used them strictly for capital. Andhra TDP president Achem Naidu said, ” We have given the same package to the assigned farmers in the capital. If land pooling took place in 2015, would it not be factional to file a case against it now with CID notices? CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy still uses poor assigned lands for his purposes.

Jagan Reddy has a history of building houses on assigned lands. Hundreds of assigned lands were confiscated in the name of housing places. He has a history of using assigned lands in Idupulapaya for decades and has provided no compensation to Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) land victim farmers to date. False allegations are being made against TDP president Chandrababu with political malice. We have undertaken land pooling for capital construction, and none were used for personal purposes. The lands were acquired with the permission of the farmers.”

The development assumed significance in the backdrop of YSRCP making a clean sweep in AP municipal polls and TDP suffered its worst ever defeat in elections two days ago. Will Chandrababu Naidu attend the investigation or get a court stay on his personal appearance is yet to be decided.