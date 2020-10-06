Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence amid speculations of YSRCP joining the NDA. During the 50-minute-long meeting the two leaders are learnt to have discussed several developmental aspects pertaining to Andhra Pradesh.YS Jagan has represented to the prime minister 17 key issues including the financial assistance to the state from the Centre, pending dues and assurances given by the Centre at the time of the bifurcation of the state.

After meeting the PM, YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief Vijay Sai Reddy tweeted ,”Met our honourable PM Narendra Modi ji along with our CM YS Jagan Garu. It was a fruitful meeting. Our Hon. PM promised to extend his support to our state whenever needed. I thank him for his concern towards the development of the state.” After this meeting there is no announcement Whether the YSRCP joins the NDA or not. Its a sign of relief for Andhra cine hero turned politician Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu who is wooing the BJP. It is learnt that the Chief Minister also discussed with the PM the current political situation and three capital formula in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP calls it a selfish trip:

On the other hand, the opposition TDP criticised AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi. Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that AP CM was making frequent visits to Delhi out of fear of his illegal assets cases pending before the CBI Special Court. He said that Jagan was literally scared of the impending prospects of having to appear before the court on a daily basis in the wake of the proposal for speedy disposal of cases against people’s representatives. Ramakrishnudu said that the YCP leaders were terrified of the High Court’s order for disposing of the cases against the elected leaders within 9 months.

The secret meetings with Central leaders were only for selfish gains. Jagan Reddy was not able to hold joint press conferences with the Union Ministers. He said “The AP CM is not telling the people what he asked and what the Centre has given. Even the YCP MPs are not holding any press conference to tell the people about the CM’s Delhi visit outcomes. The secrets behind the news leaks and formality sake press releases should be revealed to the people. They totally forgot about the pending promises in the Reorganisation Act. In just 17 months, Jagan Reddy made 10 trips to Delhi. The AP CM was only bothered about his future but not about the wellbeing of the people of the State.”

Water war:

After the meeting with the prime minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy also participated via videoconferencing in the apex council meeting presided over by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has convened this meeting in an initiative to resolve inter-state water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act. The Telangana CM KCR expressed his anger on Central Government and Andhra Pradesh in River Krishna Water sharing.

While Telangana chief minister strongly argued against the Central government’s interference in the execution of projects without making state-wise allocation of water, Jagan said the water allocation should be left to the discretion of the Centre. While KCR demanded that Telangana should be entrusted with the responsibility of operation and control of both Nagarajunasagar and Srisailam projects, Jagan argued that both the operational control of these projects should be handed over to the Krishna River Management Board under the Union ministry.

Shekawat said as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Krishna River Management Board should be shifted to Andhra Pradesh. This was strongly resisted by the Telangana chief minister. Both the chief ministers agreed to submit detailed project reports of the irrigation schemes being constructed or proposed to be constructed on Krishan river to the Centre, which would look into them before granting approval.

