TDP leader criticised that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was deliberately not following the rules and regulations of the temple in utter disregard for the sentiments of the devotees.

TDP attributes temple attacks to Andhra CM Jagan Mohan reddy. It’s former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao appealed to the YSRCP Government not to take light of the customs and traditions being practised at various temples in the State from times immemorial.

Mr. Uma said that the tradition of giving declaration by non-Hindus was in practice at Tirumala temple since the British regime. Even the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Act and GO 311 underline the need for a non-Hindu to declare his faith in the divinity of Tirumala deity before entry for darshan at the Seven Hills temple.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader criticised that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was deliberately not following the rules and regulations of the temple in utter disregard for the sentiments of the devotees. When so many attacks were taking place on temples, the Chief Minister was sitting like a ‘silent monk’ which is not in the best interests of all sections of the people.

Mr. Bonda Uma said that it was up to the CM and his family members to follow any religion they believe in but there should be no way that the traditions of other religions can be ignored without any regard for the feelings of devotees. These kinds of activities would harm the harmony and well being of the people.

The TDP leader deplored that the wrongdoings of the Jagan Reddy regime were creating such pathetic situations that were bringing tears to the eyes of Peethadhipathis and Hindu devotees all over. As the silken robes were presented without a spouse by the side, their sacredness was desecrated. Lots of non-Hindus went into Tirumala temple along with CM Jagan without submitting a declaration.

Mr. Bonda Uma accused the CM of not talking at all on the issues pertaining to temples while he wildly reacted within half an hour of postponement of the local body elections. The CM should explain why he was not promptly reacting and taking steps against culprits in attacks on temples.

