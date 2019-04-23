Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu: Naidu claimed that Russia agents have been hired for hacking EVMs. He alleged that BJP has paid crores of rupees to ensure their win in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He said that EVMs can be hacked easily by using many methods as Russia is enough powerful to hack our EVMs.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu sees Russian hackers behind EVM manipulation, says they are highly-paid

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Russia is involved in hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)across the country. Naidu claimed that Russia agents have been hired for hacking EVMs. He alleged that BJP has paid crores of rupees to ensure their win in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He said that EVMs can be hacked easily by using many methods as Russia is enough powerful to hack our EVMs. Telugu Desam Party chief also demanded that the Election Commission should check all VVPAT rolls after the elections and said he will file a petition in Supreme Court regarding the issue.

The opposition parties across the country have raised concerns regarding the faulty in EVMs during the third phase of polling. Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerala, and others have raised concerns about the EVM malfunctioning.

Naidu also exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in the state. While hitting out at BJP, Naidu claimed that NDA will not form the next government and will not win more than 150 seats in the country. He also said that media is controlled by BJP government. He claimed that If any opposition political leaders raise their voices, cases against them are filed by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.

In 2016 during the American presidential election, it was reported that Russian intelligence agents hacked US EVMs. The reports had also maintained that Russian military intelligence carried out a cyber-attack on several US voting softwares and spammed emails to more than a hundred local election officials days before the actual polling day.

Later FBI also claimed to have arrested a contractor who was assigned to US for the cause. The National Security Agency also reported that Russia was responsible for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

