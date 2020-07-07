The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is going to spend a whopping amount of Rs 90,000 crore to implement housing for all scheme in the state. Under the scheme called ‘Pedalandariki Illu’, the state government will be building 30 lakh houses for the houseless poor people by 2024.

As part of the flagship Navaratnalu programme, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is going to spend a whopping amount of Rs 90,000 crore to implement housing for all scheme in the state. Under the scheme called ‘Pedalandariki Illu’, (houses for all the poor) the government is all set to complete the herculean task by building 30 lakh houses for the houseless poor people by 2024.

Mr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, during his 3,000 km plus padayatra had given a promise to provide housing for all the poor people of the state. That was then estimated at around 25 lakhs houses to be constructed. However, considering the original requirement, the Hon’ble Chief Minister has now ensured to provide about 30 lakhs houses for all the eligible houseless poor people of the state.

The mammoth housing for all scheme would be undertaken in two phases starting from August 26th, 2020 and will be completing this phase by 2021 itself and the second phase of work would commence and will be finished during 2023. By 2024, the Hon’ble Chief Minister would like to see is no single family living without a house in the state.

Mr Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary, Housing Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said, “The government has decided to first provide the house sites to the beneficiaries. Therefore, we have acquired 44,000 acres of land, both from the government and private persons. More than Rs 7,000 crore amount has already been spent. Unless the basic infrastructure is available, people will not be able to live in those areas. Therefore, we are currently in the process of providing infrastructure like land leveling, approach roads, electricity, water etc. at about 15,000 layouts. We would like to launch the housing programme from 26th of August, and it will be done in two phases”.

He further stated that, “This is a beneficiary led construction and each house would cost us Rs 2.5 lakhs. All these houses will be individual houses measuring 288 sft to 300 sft each. They will be constructed following energy efficient practices. As a result, the temperature inside these houses will be 3-4 degrees less compared to the outside temperature. We have tied up with BEE and GOI in this regard”.

Despite the several challenges including the present pandemic, the state government is committed to allocate Rs 90,000 crore to complete this prestigious project. Out of the total allocation, Rs 75,000 crore would go for building the houses and Rs 15,000 crore would be spent on land acquisition and creating infrastructure facilities at the house sites. A total 62,000 acres of land has already been acquired for this purpose and Rs 7,000 crore has been spent so far.

Highlights of the AP Housing for all programme:

The government of Andhra Pradesh is committed to provide permanent houses for all the houseless BPL families in the state.

AP State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) has taken many initiatives in implementation of the programme. In order to ensure transparency, beneficiary details have been placed on the websites.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has been implementing a flagship programme of Navaratnalu.

It is proposed to take a construction of 30 lakh houses in 2 phases, 15 lakh houses in the first phase 26.8.2020. And 15 lakh houses in the second phase August 2021 covering the beneficiaries to whom house site pattas are issued. All these houses are proposed to be taken up in layouts. Government decided to facilitate loans for the amount required over and above unit cost (if required) on the same house at Pavala interest through the bank by the concerned department.

The government has finalized the supply rate of cement to beneficiaries at Rs 235 per bag (OPC) and Rs 225 (PPC) whereas the local market rate is Rs 360 per bag. EOI have been invited at state level in respect of other materials viz steel, electrical and sanitary material and other building materials and empanelment of reputed agencies is being done by state level committee.

Government decided to supply sand at free of cost to the beneficiaries for construction of their houses. And transportation charges are to be borne by the beneficiary.

Government is committed to provide infrastructure facilities like water supply, electricity, approach roads, internal roads and drains and other social infrastructure as per requirement in all the YSR Jagananna Colonies.

Government decided to integrate housing department with village or ward secretariats for better delivery of services at the door step of the beneficiary and the services of the village or ward volunteers and village or ward secretariat (welfare and education assistant, engineering assistant and digital assistant in rural areas and welfare and development secretary, ward amenities secretary and data processing secretary in urban areas) are proposed to be utilized for identification of eligible beneficiaries. Sanction of houses and release of materials to the beneficiaries and monitoring of housing programme at village or ward level.

All the houses will be geo tagged before commencement of works and also at various stages of during construction for smooth implementation of the programme.

