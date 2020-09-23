Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the Tirumala shrine (Lord Venkateswara Swamy) without signing the faith declaration form as demanded by the Opposition parties, mainly the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena. Despite protests, the Chief Minister entered Lord Venkateswara Temple and offered ‘Silk Cloths’ on the behalf of the state government. He went to the temple in traditional silk ‘dhoti’ with the Tirunamam (Tilak) applied to his forehead.

Opposition parties have demanded that the Chief Minister should respect the age-old practice of non-Hindus signing the declaration form before entering the Tirumala shrine. As per the TTD general rules, no 136 only Hindus are allowed for darshan, Non-Hindus who wish to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy have to disclose their faith and give a declaration form to the TTD. The opposition said Jagan Mohan Reddy is a Christian. in the morning BJP and TDP leaders were kept under house arrest but they protested in many parts of Andhra Pradesh. Some of the Swamyjis asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the temple along with his wife.

On the other hand, Tension prevailed at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Hyderabad Lotus pond residence since Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest nearby his home. They raised slogans outside the CM’s residence demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government protect temples in AP. The activists raised slogans minister Kodali Nani should apologize and resign.

Also read: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia admitted to LNJP hospital due to Covid-19

Also read: SC issues notice on Facebook India VP’s plea against Delhi panel’s notice

The police beefed up security at the Lotus Pond. Despite there are widespread protests against Kodali Nani, He again made controversial remarks who came to Tirupati for Darshan. While he was asked about CM should come along with his wife to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

He Said “The Prime Minister goes alone to Ayodhya temple to lay the foundation stone and so does UP chief minister. Why should Jagan bring his wife to the temple? First, let them (BJP and Swamijis) ask Modi to go to Ram temple along with his wife to perform pujas; then ask Jagan to do so. If I go with some ten people and make a demand to the Prime Minister to sack Amit Shah or Kishan Reddy, will he sack them? It is better BJP leaders look after their own party affairs, rather than poking their nose into the activities of other parties,”. BJP leader and Seepetham chief priest Swamy Paripoornananda countered Nani strongly by saying people like Nani are fanning the flames by making provocative statements and Nani has gone mad. He said Jagan would lose nothing by declaring his faith on Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala.”

Also read: Another feather in DRDO’s cap: After Abhyas, DRDO successfully test fires laser guided anti tank missiles