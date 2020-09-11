Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hand over the investigation of the blaze of Antarvedi chariot incident to CBI in tune with the policy of transparency in governance.

The fire mishap at Antavedi Sri Lakshinarasimha Swamy temple, in East Godavari district, where the temple chariot has caught fire will now be investigated by the Central Investigating agency. Some political parties have demanded for a CBI probe and the Chief Minister in order to manifest transparency has instructed the DGP to hand over the case to the premier investigation agency.

The DGP office has written a letter to this effect to Union Home Ministry seeking CBI probe into the Antarvedi incident. A GO to this effect will be issued. The Chief Minister has taken the matter of arson at the temple seriously and when the State police have been trying their best, there was criticism from political and other groups casting aspersions on the State government in mainline and social media spreading falsehood.

The State would spare no one and would take stringent action against those, irrespective of their position, was the government stand.

