Taking to twitter the Chief Minister wrote “I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for launching the Agri infra fund Rs1 lakh crore. This initiative will boost our agricultural economy by enabling farmers to add value to their produce and get sustainable higher incomes”

The State government has initiated various welfare schemes to boost up the agriculture sector and to benefit the farmers. The State government established 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs), a one-stop destination for farmers, where they can collect seeds and fertilisers for cultivation, sell their produce and can also seek expert advice on crop cultivation. They will also facilitate in getting crop loans through the e-Crop facility and also help in getting crop insurance.

I congratulate Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for launching the Agri-Infra fund of ₹ 1 Lakh Cr. This initiative will boost our agricultural economy by enabling farmers to add value to their produce & get sustainable higher incomes. #AatmaNirbharKrishi — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 9, 2020

As promised during 3648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the Chief Minister started a flagship programme, ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KisanYojana’ which provides financial assistance of Rs 13,500 each in three instalments to over 51 lakh farmers’ families and 3 lakh tenant farmers in the state every year. Perhaps this is the first time that benefits are extended to tenant farmers without affecting ownership rights.

All the eligible farmers will get the promised amount of Rs 13,500 in three instalments; Rs 4,000 during Rabi in October, Rs 7,500 before Kharif and Rs 2,000 during Sankranti festival. During 2019-20, the government had spent Rs 8,750 crore towards YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

For the first of its kind, the State government took up an initiative to offer Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the farmers to prevent the losses. At times when the market price falls steeply, the State shall intervene and purchase the crops by paying MSP. Earlier, the State government also laid proposals to strengthen the agricultural marketing sector with Rs 4,000 Crore, by establishing cold storages and godowns in each mandal.

The Market Stabilization Fund with Rs 3,000 crores has come in handy to buy perishable crops like tomatoes and bananas from farmers. When prices of onions have spiraled the State purchased at higher price and sold at nominal price through Rythu Bazaars. The Fund is aimed at stabilizing smart price during fluctuations. Those are but some of the schemes of State to benefit farmers and the Chief Minister has earned the reputation of being farmer friendly.