Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the guidelines given by the Centre for expanding the purview of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) in the municipalities and corporations. The officials explained the guidelines given by the Centre in bringing about constructive reforms as part of One-Nation, One Ration Card, Ease of Doing Business, making municipalities and Corporations self-reliant and reforms in the power sector.

The officials said that the state was in the forefront in introducing portability in ration cards and bio-metric system in supply of rice to consumers in conformity to the Centre’s decision of One Nation, One Ration Card. Moreover, 1.39 crore rice cards have almost been ceded to the Aadhaar cards, the officials told the Chief Minister.

They said that the state was forging ahead in the ease of doing business as desired by the Centre. Single Window system was being followed to curb red-tapism. Similarly, the state government was ahead in renewals to industries and ensuring that the industrial sector does not face any difficulties. The Chief Minister outlined the need for safety in the industries and seeing that they maintain pollution control, in view of the recent gas leak mishap in Visakhapatnam.

When the officials said that the guidelines given by the Centre on industrial safety in view the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister directed the officials to see that there were no lapses in providing safety to workers.

With regard to reforms in the municipalities and corporations, the Chief Minister said that qualitative services should be ensured the urban areas by providing safe drinking water and maintaining cleanliness. He directed the officials to have a standard mechanism in providing services to the people.

In view of bringing about reforms in the power sector, the Chief Minister said efforts should be made to contain losses in power supply. The officials said that when compared to other states, losses in power sector in AP were negligible. A 10,000 mega-watt solar power project was in the pipeline to overcome the losses due to the 9-hour daytime power supply to the agricultural sector in AP, the officials said and added that the feeder system was being upgraded for the purpose.

